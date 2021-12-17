Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 1,417 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $59,364.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 10,099,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

