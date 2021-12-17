SuperFarm One Day Volume Reaches $40.68 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $484.47 million and approximately $40.68 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013916 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 119% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017896 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

