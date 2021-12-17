Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SUPGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
About Superior Gold
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.