Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SUPGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.