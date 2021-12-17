Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $49.06

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.06, but opened at $45.39. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 3.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

