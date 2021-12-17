Susan Sholtis Buys 4,750 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,960. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

