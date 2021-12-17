sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $107.14 million and $12.81 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 106,553,935 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

