Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.30. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

