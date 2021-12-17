Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of SZKMY opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.