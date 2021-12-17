Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 144,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.