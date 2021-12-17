Swop (SWOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $139,540.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $9.28 or 0.00020053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $139,540.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,833,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,765,682 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.