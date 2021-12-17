SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $961.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00276210 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000200 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,528,615 coins and its circulating supply is 121,803,135 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

