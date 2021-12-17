Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.37. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.19 and its 200 day moving average is $308.20. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.