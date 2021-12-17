Synovus Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.