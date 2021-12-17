Synthetify (SNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $199,660.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Synthetify has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $199,660.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.