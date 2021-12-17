Synthetix Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00011418 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $610.03 million and $106.51 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

