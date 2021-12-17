Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 7.7% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

