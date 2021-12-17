Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $438.62 million and $28.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00315391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,321,274 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

