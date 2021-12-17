T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.32.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $190.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

