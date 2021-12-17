T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $190.62 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.