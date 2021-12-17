T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 0.6%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

