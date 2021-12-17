Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.0 days.
Shares of TISCF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Taisei has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.
Taisei Company Profile
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.