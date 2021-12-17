Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.0 days.

Shares of TISCF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Taisei has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

