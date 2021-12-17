Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $41,819,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

