Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 12,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,993. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.62 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $147.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,510,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

