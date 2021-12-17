Tapmydata (TAP) Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,868.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00276600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002956 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

