Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post sales of $31.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $106.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average is $246.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

