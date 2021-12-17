Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.46. 76,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.