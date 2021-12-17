Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.78

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 13104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on TARO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

