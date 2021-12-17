Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 5,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,367. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

