Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 218,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,637,400 shares.The stock last traded at $166.62 and had previously closed at $169.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,444,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,210,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,782,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

