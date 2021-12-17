Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 879,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,501. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

