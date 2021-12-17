Tellor Price Tops $31.56 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $31.56 or 0.00068098 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $72.47 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00203927 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,381,219 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,033 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

