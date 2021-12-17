TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.29

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $264,203,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.