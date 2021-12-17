Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.41.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $56.79 on Friday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $545.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

