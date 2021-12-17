Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

