Tendies (TEND) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $163,784.46 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00203291 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

