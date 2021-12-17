TENT (TENT) Market Capitalization Hits $609,090.84

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $609,090.84 and approximately $80,174.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00322840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00143356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.