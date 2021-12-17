TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $83,528.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

