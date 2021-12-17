Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 22,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.