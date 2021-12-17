Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 799,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,052,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,724,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,195. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

