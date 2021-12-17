Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.