Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

