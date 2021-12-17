Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $195.86 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.