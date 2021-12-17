Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $471.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.52 and a 200-day moving average of $388.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $476.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

