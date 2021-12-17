Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

