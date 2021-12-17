Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.