Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,016 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix stock opened at $822.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $798.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

