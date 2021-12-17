Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,088 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.