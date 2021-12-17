Tezos Price Tops $4.19 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00009045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $212.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00142341 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 899,399,399 coins and its circulating supply is 870,790,969 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

