TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

TFII traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,627. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57. TFI International has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

