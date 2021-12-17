TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 9.4% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.30. 10,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,504,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.